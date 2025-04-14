Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rossby Financial LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rossby Financial LCC owned about 3.03% of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000.

Get Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF alerts:

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NACP stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Cuts Dividend

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NACP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Minority Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap companies selected and weighted based on social criteria as defined by the NAACP. NACP was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Impact Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NACP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.