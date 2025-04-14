Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 44,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $50.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

