Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,253 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $86.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $132.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

