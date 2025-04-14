Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,038 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.26. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

