SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,871 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 147,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $277.00 price target (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Danaher Trading Up 4.4 %

DHR opened at $188.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.58. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

