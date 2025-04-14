SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,432.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,117,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,964 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,384,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,716,000 after acquiring an additional 450,656 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,657,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 181,222 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,081,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,219,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,203,000 after acquiring an additional 517,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $64.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.