SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scratch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,961,000. David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,860,000. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 334,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,246,000. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 345,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 98,395 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.14 on Monday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

