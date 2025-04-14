SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $36.22 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $38.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $749.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

