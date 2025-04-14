SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.65% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

