SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.07% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 912.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,940 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IOCT opened at $30.01 on Monday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $117.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

