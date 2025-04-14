SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $259.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $318.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $293.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.11%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

