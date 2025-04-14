Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOAGY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.78. 33,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,866. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

