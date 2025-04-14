Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,004 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 149.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $703,000.

SCHB stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

