Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,185.00 to $990.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,073.93.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $785.78 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $875.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $973.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

