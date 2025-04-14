Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 14,666 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 285.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,568,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2096 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.