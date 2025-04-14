Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 153,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after buying an additional 79,096 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.