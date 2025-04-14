Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the software company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.12.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $352.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

