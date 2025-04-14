Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $601,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,285,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 297,136.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 427,877 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after buying an additional 358,868 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 584,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after buying an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,558,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $42.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

