Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCMB. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCMB stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.