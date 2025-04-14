Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $986,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $128.24 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

