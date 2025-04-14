Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.24 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.13). 5,103,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 520% from the average session volume of 823,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

Scancell Trading Up 13.3 %

The company has a market cap of £99.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.88.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current year.

About Scancell

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

