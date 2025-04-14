Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,891 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 271,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.