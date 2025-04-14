Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 146,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,278,000.

JEPQ stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

