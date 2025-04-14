Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,126 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $123.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.65 and its 200-day moving average is $148.71. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $210.80.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.21.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

