Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $405,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $116.96 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

