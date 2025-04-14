Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,604,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,767,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $162,140,000 after buying an additional 696,556 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $517,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 49,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

