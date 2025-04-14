Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

PAAS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,039. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

