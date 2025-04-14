Seeds Investor LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Seeds Investor LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 147,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $74.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

