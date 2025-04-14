Seeds Investor LLC Buys 733 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 7.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 30.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at $17,621,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh purchased 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

NYSE FBIN opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

