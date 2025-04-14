Seeds Investor LLC Buys Shares of 916 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,929,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 55,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $297.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $210.71 and a 12 month high of $299.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

