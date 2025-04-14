Seeds Investor LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,413,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,713,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,352,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $67.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

