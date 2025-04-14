Seeds Investor LLC Sells 144 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Seeds Investor LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $951,263,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,876,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after buying an additional 1,875,978 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,528,000 after buying an additional 1,723,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,584,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,642,000 after buying an additional 964,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $96.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

