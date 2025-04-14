Seeds Investor LLC Sells 24 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Seeds Investor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,589,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.28.

KLA Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $670.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $705.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $693.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

