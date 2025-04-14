Seeds Investor LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,352 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $149,924,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 410,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $43,615,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,449,000 after buying an additional 341,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

