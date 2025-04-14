Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Sells $36,222.27 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $36,222.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 694,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,362.11. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Brian Mulroy sold 22,547 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $252,526.40.

Semrush Price Performance

NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $8.92. 520,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,264. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 115.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 54,830 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,869,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 103,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Semrush by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

