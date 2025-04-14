Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Update

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 1,478.5% from the March 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNSE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.38. 305,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.21. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). On average, analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.18% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

