Senvest Management LLC Grows Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,102 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Verint Systems worth $43,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Verint Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Performance

VRNT opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verint Systems

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.