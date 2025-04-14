Senvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,900,000. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE stock opened at $76.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

