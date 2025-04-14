Senvest Management LLC Purchases Shares of 225,000 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 814.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,760.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.68%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

