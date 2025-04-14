Senvest Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Senvest Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,841 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises about 4.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 4.27% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $133,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of VAC opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $103.51.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
