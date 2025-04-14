Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Decreases By 85.7%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BAB Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BABB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. 1,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. BAB has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of -0.01.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

BAB Cuts Dividend

About BAB

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

