Short Interest in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY) Declines By 90.0%

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Big Tree Cloud Stock Performance

DSY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,470. Big Tree Cloud has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Get Big Tree Cloud alerts:

Institutional Trading of Big Tree Cloud

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Tree Cloud stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Big Tree Cloud at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

About Big Tree Cloud

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.