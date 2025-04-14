Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Declines By 98.8%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Celtic Stock Down 9.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CLTFF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775. Celtic has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.
Celtic Company Profile
