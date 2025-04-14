Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Increases By 4,000.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cochlear in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cochlear Stock Up 0.7 %

Cochlear Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.73. 26,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,098. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.12. Cochlear has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $115.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

