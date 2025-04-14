Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Grows By 6,475.0%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, an increase of 6,475.0% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 593,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Price Performance

Shares of DSNKY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.88. 477,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Daiichi Sankyo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

