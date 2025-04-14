Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Expands By 1,164.5%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 1,164.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) by 11,248.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 65,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,706. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLAKY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Featured Stories

