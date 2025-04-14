Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Declines By 98.6%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of DFI Retail Group stock remained flat at $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $2.77.

DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. DFI Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

