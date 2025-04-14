Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Expands By 1,591.7%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 1,591.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
DynaResource Stock Performance
Shares of DYNR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. DynaResource has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.05.
About DynaResource
