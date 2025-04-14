Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Expands By 1,591.7%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 1,591.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

DynaResource Stock Performance

Shares of DYNR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. DynaResource has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

About DynaResource

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

