Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Rises By 447.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 447.8% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $52.33. 110,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,486. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.