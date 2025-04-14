Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Decreases By 85.1%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the March 15th total of 98,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTF. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.95. 18,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,871. The company has a market cap of $373.19 million, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $80.92.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

